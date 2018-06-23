IN PICTURES: Veterans march through Sheffield to mark Armed Forces Day

Applause rang out as former servicemen and women marched through the city to mark Sheffield Armed Forces and Veterans Day.

An appreciative crowd cheered veterans and the cadets accompanying them on the short parade as the city honoured the sacrifices made by those past and present serving their country.

Sheffeld Armed Forces and Veterans Day (pic: Chris Etchells)

The procession was followed by a ceremony in the Peace Gardens, where dignitaries thanked those who had put their lives on the line over the years.

Councillor Tony Damms, Sheffield Council's armed forces champion, said: "It's important to mark this day because it gives us as a city the opportunity to show how much we value the sacrifices and service given by our armed forces."

Following the speeches, members of the public were invited to dance up a storm to the Ashby Big Band and Lorrie Brown as they performed classic wartime tunes.

They also had the chance to browse displays, put their skills to the test and learn more about the cadets and armed forces.

Sheffeld Armed Forces and Veterans Day (pic: Chris Etchells)

This year's event was given extra poignancy as this is the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Armed Forces Day is officially being marked in the UK next Saturday, June 30.

Sheffeld Armed Forces and Veterans Day (pic: Chris Etchells)

Sheffeld Armed Forces and Veterans Day (pic: Chris Etchells)

Sheffeld Armed Forces and Veterans Day (pic: Chris Etchells)