IN PICTURES: This is what happened the last time the ‘Beast from the East’ hit Sheffield

Sheffield is set to shiver next week as forecasters warn of freezing temperatures and snow.

The cold snap is being caused by a huge high pressure system - nicknamed the ‘Beast from the East’ - which will bring freezing cold air to the UK from Siberia.

Forecasters are predicting next week will be the coldest weather we have seen since March 2013 which was the last time the country was hit by the ‘Beast from the East.

On that occasion Sheffield was blanketed under heavy snow which saw roads blocked and public transport affected.