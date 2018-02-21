In pictures: The evolution of Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium through the years

Have your say

It is a shrine for Blades fans from across the globe - and we’ve delved back into our archives for a pictorial look at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium through the decades.

From its birth in 1855, Beautiful Down Town Bramall Lane has changed beyond all recognition over the years and is now a modern all-seater stadium with a capacity of more than 32,000.

Stands have come and gone and of course, it was once a cricket ground and as well as countless football matches has also hosted concerts and scores of other events over the years.

BRAMALL LANE MILESTONES

1855: Broke ground

30 April 1855: Opened

1862: First football match played on 29 December between Sheffield F.C. and Hallam F.C

1863 - Yorkshire begin playing games at the ground. By 1973, the county will have played 391 games at the stadium.

1878: The world’s first ever floodlit football match takes place at Bramall Lane in front of an attendance of 20,000

1889: Sheffield United formed.

1896: A new John Street Stand built with room for 6,000 both seated and standing.

1897: A new Shoreham Street Stand built.

1900: A new cricket pavilion built.

1901: Cycle track removed.

1902: The ground holds its only Test match - England v Australia

1911: Roof added to the Bramall Lane End.

1935: Roof added to the Kop. Running track built in front of John Street Stand.

1940: The ground damaged in Sheffield Blitz. John Street was badly affected and the Kop roof damaged.

1953: Floodlights installed.

1966: Bramall Lane Stand built

1975: South Stand built

1981: Cricket pavilion demolished.

1991: Kop is seated

1994: Stadium becomes all-seater

1996: John Street Stand rebuilt

2001: Kop Corner built

2006: Concourses in Bramall Lane Stand redeveloped

2006: Westfield Health Stand built

2008: New hotel built on the corner of the south stand and Bramall Lane end.