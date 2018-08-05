IN PICTURES: The career of Barry Chuckle

South Yorkshire television star Barry Chuckle - one half of The Chuckle Brothers - has died aged 73.

The Rotherham-born entertainer, whose real name was Barry Elliott, starred in ChuckleVision on the BBC between 1987 and 2009.

The TV and theatre entertainer had started to film a new TV series with his brother Paul but he became unwell and his health deteriorated.

Manager Phil Dale said in a statement to the Press Association: “It is with great sadness that the family announce that Barry passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Ann and all his family.”

He added: “The family would like to express their thanks to the many people who have been fans of the Chuckle Brothers and they know that they will share in part the great, great loss they feel.”

His comedy partner Paul said: “I’ve not just lost my brother, I’ve lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend.”

The Chuckle Brothers won the television talent show Opportunity Knocks in 1967, followed by success on New Faces in 1974.

In the late 1970s, the two brothers appeared as a double act, starting out on BBC series Lennie and Jerry.

They also took part in a televised children’s show on Christmas Day in 1980, A Merry Morning, where the brothers entertained about 250 children from Leeds at Yeadon Town Hall.

But it wasn’t until the launch of Chuckle Hounds in 1985 which saw them begin to win more fame. The short programmes were aimed at preschoolers and saw the brothers dressed up in giant dog costumes, with no dialogue.

Of course, the now legendary ChuckleVision was the duo’s big break. The BAFTA-nominated show ran for 21 series over 22 years.