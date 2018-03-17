IN PICTURES: St Patrick’s Day events in Sheffield

Have your say

The snow failed to dampen the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Sheffield today.

Runners of all ages took part in the St Paddy’s Day Purgatory - a 5km, 10km or half marathon run, which started near Meadowhall.

The route took runns arlong the Sheffield Tinsley canal towpath and through the Blackburn Meadows Nature Reserve.

The event organised by RunForit - a new Sheffield start-up that promotes inclusive sports for everyone regardless of age, ability, disability by organising family events, with the proceeds of which go to support local and national charities.

In the city centre, youngsters performing traditional Irish dancing to shoppers in the Winter Garden.