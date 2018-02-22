In pictures: How Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium has changed through the years

Have your say

It has been home to Sheffield Wednesday since 1899 - and the club’s Hillsborough Stadium has changed beyond all recognition over the decades.

Famously hosting the World Cup in 1966 and Euro 96, sadly the 40,000 capacity home of the Owls is also synonymous with the tragedy which unfolded there in 1989 and resulted in the deaths of 96 Liverpool fans.

Stands have come and gone and the layout of the stadium has changed massively over the decades - we’ve delved into the archives to take a pictorial stroll down memory lane.

HILLSBOROUGH MILESTONES

1899: Stadium opens

1912: The stadium hosts its first FA Cup semi-final - a replay between West Brom and Blackburn

1913-15: Current South Stand is built

1914: The Spion Kop is built

1914: Stadium is renamed Hillsborough from Owlerton Stadium

1920: First international game between England and Scotland

1934: The highest ever attendance - 72,841 on 17 February for an FA Cup 5th-round game against Manchester City.

1960: Demolition of the North Stand begins.

1961: The new cantilever stand opens on 23 August

1961-65: The Leppings Lane stand is built

1965: The North West Corner stand is built

1966: Hillsborough plays host to World Cup fixtures - hosting first round matches involving West Germany, Argentina, Switzerland, and Spain, as well as a quarter final in which West Germany beat Uruguay 4–0.

1977: Everton and Aston Villa take part in a Football League Cup final replay in front of 52,135

1986: A roof is installed on the Kop

1989: 96 Liverpool fans die in a crush at the Leppings Lane end of the ground.

1991: Old style electronic scoreboard is installed

1993: The Kop is made all seater

1995: The South Stand is extended

1996: Stadium hosts Euro 96 games

1997: Hillsborough hosts the League Cup Final replay between Leicester City and Middlesbrough.

2007: Hillsborough flooded as River Don bursts its banks

2015: Scoreboard replaced with big screen