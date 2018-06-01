IN PICTURES: Are these the worst examples of parking in Sheffield?

These shocking images show some of the unbelievable parking on a Sheffield street.

Twitter user @whydontyou40 shared the pictures of cars park on the junction of Edgedale Road and Edgefield Road, just of Abbeydale Road.

He said: “You think they would have more consideration with flats for the elderly many with mobility issues on the road to. It’s like this every morning and evening when I walk along the road to and from work.

“One day someone will be injured or killed and it can’t be classed as a accident as it was predictable to happen.”

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.