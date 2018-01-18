IN PICTURES: 5 of the best shops and restaurants that opened at Meadowhall last year

It was a year of change at Meadowhall in 2017 with a huge refurbishment programme at the shopping centre well under way.

The overall look of Meadowhall may be slightly different now but the actual shops and restaurants inside are also very different to this time last year.

Meadowhall said goodbye to a number of popular shops and restaurants in 2017 including Dr Martens, The Shere Khan and Ed’s Easy Diner.

However, many new stores and restaurants have opened as a result of the refurbishment as well as a number of shops which have redesgined or moved into bigger premises.

Here’s our pick of the five best new shops and restaurants that opened last year. Do you agree with our picks?