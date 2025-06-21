A freight train in Sheffield has caught fire today - with officials urging people to avoid the area while firefighters tackle the blaze.

Emergency services are dealing with the incident near Ecclesfield Road and Deep Lane, prompting urgent warnings to the public to avoid the area due to heavy smoke and safety concerns.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has deployed six fire engines to the scene as crews work to bring the fire under control.

Smoke from the blaze is affecting surrounding areas, and residents nearby are being asked to keep windows and doors closed.

In a statement, the fire service said: "Firefighters were called this morning at 6:38am to reports of a fire involving a train on Ecclesfield Road, Sheffield.

“On arrival crews located a freight train with a number of carriages alight.

“We currently have six fire engines on scene and expect to be in attendance into the afternoon.

“We are asking the public to avoid the area around Ecclesfield Road at the junction of Deep Lane."

South Yorkshire Police are also on site, urging the public to stay clear of the area while emergency crews deal with the incident.

"Please avoid the area while firefighters bring this incident under control," the force said.

There are currently no confirmed reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Motorists are being warned to expect significant disruption around Ecclesfield Road and Deep Lane.