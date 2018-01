Sheffield Health & Social Care NHS Foundation Trust is improving care for people experiencing a mental health crisis with the launch of a new single point of access 24 hour service.

The SPA service provides responsive and accessible out-of-hours care for people in crisis, 365 days a year. When someone feels unsafe, at risk, or unable to cope, trained mental health advisors and clinicians will work with them to manage their difficulties. Reach the SPA on 0114 2263636.