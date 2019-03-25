Improved Sheffield primary school receives ‘good’ Ofsted report 

Children and staff at a primary school in Sheffield are celebrating after Ofsted inspectors found they had improved across all areas.

Carfield Primary School, in Meersbrook, underwent a period of ‘considerable staff turbulence’ meaning that during their previous inspection by education watchdog Ofsted in 2016 the school had been found to ‘require improvement’.

Year 4 pupils at Carfield Primary School celebrating their recent Ofsted judgement

Now, following their most recent visit in February, inspectors have praised the school with a ‘good’ report, finding the quality of teaching, learning and assessment to be improving.

Inspectors said Wendy Edwards, who was appointed as executive headteacher in September 2018, had ‘effectively addressed pressing issues’ and ‘swiftly improved the school’ by stabilising the staffing situation and introducing a new assessment system and leadership structure.

They found the strategies to be having a ‘positive effect’ on the quality of teaching and learning after the school saw a high turnover of staff and staff illnesses following the previous inspection which reduced the quality of education for pupils.

Teachers were praised for developing pupils reasoning and fluency skills, which as a result has meant pupils’ progress is ‘accelerating’.

Inspectors also recognised the progress of disadvantaged pupils to be increasing.

But, despite improvements found the pupils did not achieve as well as their peers.

And, inspectors said that although teaching has improved, inconsistencies in some year groups still persist.

They found that pupils’ attendance was improving, but that some disadvantaged pupils did not attend school regularly enough which is slowing their progress.

Pupils were also found to be ‘extremely polite’ with a good behaviour and their spiritual, moral, social and development is said to be ‘strong’.

Children are also said to make a ‘strong’ start in the early years with most leaving Reception well prepared for Year 1.

Wendy Edwards, executive headteacher of Carfield Primary School and Alex Goodwin, chair of governors said: “We are very pleased with the outcome which celebrates our children, teachers, community and the ethos of our school.

“As Ofsted reported, pupils are extremely polite and their behaviour is good. Pupils are, rightly, very proud of their school.

“They enjoy learning and are independent, confident and articulate.”

The school now needs to further improve the quality of teaching, and in turn raise the pupils attainment by ensuring that all teachers consistently plan work that challenges the youngsters, particularly the most able, effectively.

There also needs to be a consistency among teachers in the quality of planning and teaching across the curriculum.

Attendance for disadvantaged pupils also needs to improve to ensure they are in school learning and making consistently good or better progress.