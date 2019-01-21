Important message issued for those who attend Sheffield Hallam parkrun 

Hundreds of people who take part in Hallam parkrun are being urged to not use their headphones at the event – for the benefit of visually impaired runners.

The Sheffield Hallam parkrun is regarded as one of the largest events of its kind in the UK and recently broke its own attendance record when 868 people took part.

Runners taking part in Sheffield Hallam parkrun.

READ MORE: These are the Sheffield areas that have had the most crimes

The organisers of the 5k run around Endcliffe Park have issued an appeal for runners to leave their headphones at home if possible as this will help guides and marshalls assist visually impaired runners.

READ MORE: Armed police swarm estate after man injured in ‘drive-by shooting’ at Doncaster pub

In a Facebook post, they said: “Due to the nature of our course and our visually impaired runners and their guides we would rather you didn't run with headphones - it makes it difficult for our marshals and guides to communicate with you.

READ MORE: Friends and family gather to remember teenage girl killed in horror crash in Barnsley

“We appreciate that some runners do feel naked without their music so if you must wear them please remove one headphone to be able to hear any marshals instructions out on the course too.”