'Immigrants welcome:' Doncaster Brexit Party HQ daubed with anti-Brexit graffiti

The office, in Bennetthorpe, has had a number of slogans sprayed on exterior walls with red paint. The graffiti was first discovered this morning.

The graffiti says “immigrants welcome,’ ‘Doncaster people want a people's vote’ and ‘Brexit Party, paid for by Russia,’ in response to allegations that Nigel Farage’s party has been paid for by Russian donations.

The building was opened in a blaze of glory last week, with ‘Guy Fawkes’ performing the opening ceremony on November 5.

It is being used as a base for the party during the General Election with the party fielding three candidates in Doncaster Central, Doncaster North and Don Valley in the December 12 poll.