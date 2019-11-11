'Immigrants welcome:' Doncaster Brexit Party HQ daubed with anti-Brexit graffiti
The Brexit Party’s newly opened Doncaster headquarters has been daubed with anti-Brexit graffiti – just days after opening.
The office, in Bennetthorpe, has had a number of slogans sprayed on exterior walls with red paint. The graffiti was first discovered this morning.
The graffiti says “immigrants welcome,’ ‘Doncaster people want a people's vote’ and ‘Brexit Party, paid for by Russia,’ in response to allegations that Nigel Farage’s party has been paid for by Russian donations.
The building was opened in a blaze of glory last week, with ‘Guy Fawkes’ performing the opening ceremony on November 5.
It is being used as a base for the party during the General Election with the party fielding three candidates in Doncaster Central, Doncaster North and Don Valley in the December 12 poll.
We have contacted the Brexit Party for a statement.