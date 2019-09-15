"I'm heartbroken:" Sheffield woman pleads for return of stolen pet rabbit

Ellie Bennison is appealing for information for the whereabouts of her pet bunny Pippa which was taken along with her other pet rabbit Luna from a hutch in a garden in the city last week.

Luna is now back home after being traced to an RSPCA centre – but five-year-old Pippa is still at large – and Ellie, 24, admits she is lost without her.

Have you seen missing Pippa?

“I’m heartbroken,” she said. “I’m going out of my mind and I’m sick with worry.”

“I’m just hoping someone out there knows something.”

Ellie said the rabbits were being cared for by a friend who lives at a house in Newhill Road, Southey Green.

The rabbit has been separated from her pal Luna.

She explained: “I’ve moved in with my boyfriend and he has a dog so obviously I couldn’t take them with me so she’s been looking after them while I get sorted.

“She’s had a lot on this week though with her daughter being ill in hospital so her son has been feeding them and then going to school.”

It was first realised the rabbits were missing late last week – and after making investigations, Ellie discovered that Luna had been spotted near her home, in the arms of three teenage boys who were making attempts to sell the pet.She then found the animal had been handed in to the RSPCA – but because local animal shelters were full, the rabbit had been taken to a centre in Milton Keynes – where she had to drive to to get her pet back.

However, Pippa is still missing – and she is appealing for residents in the local area who may have been offered a rabbit for sale.

Ellie has pleaded for the safe return of her pet.

She added: “Luna is very distressed because they have never been apart.

“I don't know if they have sold her, let her go or what. I just want to get her back.”

She has reported the incident to the police but is also appealing to readers for information.