Illegal immigrants taken into custody after police stop 'tatty' car in Doncaster

A trio of illegal immigrants have been taken into custody after police stopped their ‘tatty’ looking car in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Sunday, 15th September 2019, 14:03 pm
South Yorkshire Police’s Operations Unit tweeted that made the discovery after stopping the car, which they said was from outside the force’s area.

Tweeting about the seizure, they posted: “Doncaster: Tatty looking vehicle from out of force area.

The car was pulled over in Doncaster. (Photo: SYPOperations).

“We stopped it for a chat.

“3 persons in vehicle, all illegal immigrants + no insurance.

“All 3 arrested and now in the cells and vehicle seized.”