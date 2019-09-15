Illegal immigrants taken into custody after police stop 'tatty' car in Doncaster
A trio of illegal immigrants have been taken into custody after police stopped their ‘tatty’ looking car in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Sunday, 15th September 2019, 14:03 pm
South Yorkshire Police’s Operations Unit tweeted that made the discovery after stopping the car, which they said was from outside the force’s area.
Tweeting about the seizure, they posted: “Doncaster: Tatty looking vehicle from out of force area.
“We stopped it for a chat.
“3 persons in vehicle, all illegal immigrants + no insurance.
“All 3 arrested and now in the cells and vehicle seized.”