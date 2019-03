An ‘illegal immigrant’ has been arrested after being found at a huge cannabis farm in Sheffield.

The large of haul of dozens of adult plants was discovered in the early hours of this morning at an address in Broomhall.

A large cannabis farm discovered this morning in Broomhall.

A man arrested at the scene was later identified as an illegal immigrant who had previously been stopped from entering the UK.

Police said he would be placed in custody prior to his removal from the UK via a detention centre.