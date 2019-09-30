“If parents are detached about climate change, kids will be too” says Maxwell Ayamba, of Sheffield Environmental Movement
“Young people are the custodians of the future,” said Maxwell Ayamba, of Sheffield Environemental Movement.
“They have to be given the opportunity to understand how climate change will impact them. Instead of spending too much time playing video games and watching things that aren't going to be making a difference to their lives, we should be encouraging them to watch people like Greta Thunberg and listen to what she has to say.”
Maxwell launched Sheffield Environmental Movement in 2016, which aims to educate children on environmental issues.
Max said: “There are all kinds of things children can get involved in as active citizens in their communities – from tree planting, and litter-picking, to recycling. If parents are detached about climate change, kids will be too, so it’s important they engage their children in caring for the planet.”
