‘If every Sheffield Wednesday fan brought something down on Saturday it would make a massive difference’

A Sheffield councillor wants to use the power of football to improve the lives of those who have least this Christmas.

Wednesday fan and Walkley councillor Ben Curran, will this weekend be collecting for the S6 foodbank outside Sheffield Wednesday’s home game against Derby County.

Hillsborough Stadium (photo: PA).

Councillor Curran is hopeful as many as 10,000 Wednesday fans will bring food items to the game, and says if they do it would make a real difference to the city’s least fortunate families.

He said: “I came up with the idea myself a little while ago based around the massive power of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club to attract people.”

“Like a lot of my Labour colleagues I work very closely in the local community and I know no one wants to have to rely on using a foodbank, but it is a sad fact of recent times that more and more people are dependent on them.

“If every one of the 23,000 fans who come down on Saturday brought something that would have a huge impact.”

Councillor Ben Curran.

Councillor Curran approached the club’s community manager who then spoke with owner Mr Chansiri, who was very positive about the idea.

“We think 10,000 is a realistic target. If we get that many food items that will be great - especially in the run up to Christmas,” said Councillor Curran.

“It is worth bearing in mind that the majority of people who rely on foodbanks are in-work.

“There should be no shame in turning to one to support yourself or your family and I hope that fellow Wednesday fans will give generously to support the cause but every donation, however small, will make a big difference to someone.”

Sheffield S6 Foodbank at the Chapel at St Thomas Philadelphia on Gilpin Street. Pictured are volunteers Andrew Hook and Dave Burton.

On Saturday, Councillor Curran will be collecting from noon at two different points near Hillsborough, one near the club shop and one across the bridge from the South Stand.

On their website, the S6 Foodbank say they they urgently need tinned fruit, tea bags, dried pasta, UHT milk and breakfast cereals - but already have plenty of baked beans and sugar.