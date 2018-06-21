Identity of mystery man found dead in Barnsley finally solved

The identity of a mystery man who collapsed and died in Barnsley town centre has finally been solved.

Paramedics were called to reports that a man had been taken ill in Civic Gardens, also known as Mandela Gardens, on Sunday, June 17, at just after 3pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and later a post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of a head injury.

For the last several days police have been trying to identify him and issued CCTV showing his last moments.

His family have now been traced and he has been formally identified as 38-year-old Dawid Szubert, who is originally from Poland but was living on Park Road, Barnsley.

Meanwhile, two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and a woman and a man on suspicion of theft.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker said: “I would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information since Sunday and has assisted with our enquiries so far.

“We have also traced his family, living in Poland, and officers have and continue to speak with them to provide support."

He added: "During the course of our enquiries over the last 24 hours we have also arrested a 27-year-old man from Barnsley on suspicion of murder. He currently remains in custody where he will be questioned in connection to Mr Szubert’s death.

“While we have made significant progress in the investigation, I am still keen to hear from anyone who was around Mandela Gardens on Sunday afternoon and saw what happened or who saw anyone acting suspiciously.

“If you can help, please call us on 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 605 of 17 June 2018.”

A 43-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder remains released under investigation while a 27-year-old man and 32-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of theft have been also been released under investigation.