ID scanners could be installed in pubs and clubs in Sheffield city centre in the wake of a brawl in which six men were stabbed or slashed.

Everyone on nights out would have their identity checked by door staff and their ID cards, driving licences and passports would be scanned.

The police would then have records of all those in a venue should violence or any other incidents occur there.

South Yorkshire Police plans to review all the security and search arrangements in place in bars and clubs where violence has broken out in the past or where there are safety concerns.

Sheffield's District Commander, Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, said some venues already have ID scanners but they could be installed elsewhere.

He said search procedures will also be reviewed and plastic glasses and bottles may have to be used in some venues.

The reviews are to be carried out after six men were stabbed or slashed in an attack in Crystal on Carver Street at around 2.20am on Monday.

Detectives believe the violence was gang-related.

Two men, aged 22 and 20, were left fighting for life after the attack and remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition today.

Crystal has been temporarily closed while the police investigation into the incident is underway and procedures at the bar are examined.

Chf Supt Morley said: "We will be working in partnership with premises where there has been violence and issues in the recent past. We will be reviewing their security and search processes and discussing the introduction of ID scanners and polycarbonate glasses and bottles.

"ID scanners are a significant deterrent because those in venues with them know that we will have a record that they were there should anything occur."

He said the force was working with Crystal management to review the processes in place at the bar.

"I want to look at whether any of their processes or structures played a part in what happened on Monday and, if so, what can be done to mitigate it happening in the future," he said.

"This would involve more stringent search processes, ID scanners and the use of polycarbonate glasses for example."

Anyone with information about the incident at Crystal should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 4 of January 1.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.