Icy roads causing crashes and congestion in Sheffield

Icy roads have caused a number of collisions in Sheffield this morning.

The Sheffield West neighbourhood policing team said there were four road traffic collisions within a short space of time this morning and a warning was issued about road conditions.

A spokesman said: "Since coming on duty at 7am, we have had four reported traffic accidents.

"Although it's pretty, snow and ice are dangerous. Please take care when driving and remember the advice of your driving instructors all those years go - stopping distances are important."

The conditions are also affecting some bus services.

Bus company First South Yorkshire said: "We are experiencing exceptional traffic congestion in some areas of the city as car drivers seek out alternate routes to avoid ungritted roads. The worst affected area appears to be Stannington with services 81, 82 and schools services currently between 20 and 30 minutes late."

Stagecoach Yorkshire said its service 25 in Bradway is not serving Wollaton Road and Longford Road. It is terminating at the Old Mother Redcap.