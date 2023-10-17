Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But after the disappointment of missing out on the 2023 Sheffield Half Marathon, the managing director of Yorkshire Windows in Rotherham is now back in training for what promises to be his most gruelling event to date - a place in the tough Hong Kong Marathon.

And to strengthen his resolve and show his support for St Luke’s, for every Yorkshire Windows sale between now and the marathon date of January 21, Ian will make a £50 donation to Sheffield’s only hospice.

“Knowing that I’m doing the Hong Kong marathon for St Luke’s is really the best motivation of all to get fit again after several months of enforced inactivity caused by the injury to my foot,” Ian said.

Ian Chester is preparing for the Hong Kong Marathon

“St Luke’s is a brilliant charity that makes a difference to the lives of so many people and I really do want to raise as much money as possible.

“It’s hard to get yourself back into running after a fairly long break but I know it’s going to be worth the effort.”

Launched in 1997, the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon has now become a signature international sporting event on the island and in 2024 is expected to attract at least 74,000 runners.

“The training is going very well up to now and although I know that running in an English autumn is very different to competing in an event in the tropics, I do have some experience of Hong Kong conditions as I have previously competed in the Moon Trekker night time endurance event,” Ian said.

“The average temperature in Hong Kong in January should be around 20 degrees and the marathon begins at 6am, so the event should be over before it gets too hot.

“The last time I competed in the London Marathon, temperature reached a record-breaking highest ever 24 degrees.