I wouldn't sell royal wedding goody bag for £50,000, says Doncaster fundraiser invited to share in the big day

A Doncaster fundraiser who joined the royal wedding celebrations after receiving a golden ticket says he was horrified to see the souvenir gift bags being sold online.

Jarnel Singh was one of 1,200 community champions from across the country who were invited into the grounds of Windsor castle on Saturday to soak up the atmosphere as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot.

Narmila and Jarnel Singh in the grounds of Windsor Castle for the royal wedding

The pharmaceuticals delivery driver, who has helped raised thousands of pounds for good causes by organising sponsored walks between Sheffield and Doncaster, described it as a 'brilliant' day.

But Mr Singh - who attended with his wife Narmila, a dinner lady at Hexthorpe Primary Academy - said he was shocked to learn this week that gift bags given to special guests like them were reportedly being sold online for up to £50,000.

"I think it's wrong to sell them. Even if we thought we could get £50,000 for ours we wouldn't sell them," said the grandfather-of-seven.

"The sentimental value is amazing and we want to hand them down to our grandchildren."

Narmila and Jarnel Singh got a good view of celebrities including Idris Elba and his fiance Sabrina Dhowre at the royal wedding

The bags, bearing Harry and Meghan's initials and containing items including a wedding programme, fridge magnet and large chocolate coin, were given to all the guests and their companions invited to represent their communities in the grounds.

But for Mr Singh and his wife, the main attraction was getting to join in the celebrations and see the royals and celebrity guests up close.

"We had a really brilliant day. I've never seen a member of the royal family in the flesh before so it was great to see them all on such a special occasion," he said.

"We got some great photos of the Queen, Prince Philip and the others. Sarah Ferguson came over and shook my hand, we saw Serena Williams and Oprah, and George Clooney waved at us.

Narmila and Jarnel Singh got a good view of the newlyweds leaving by carriage

"The ceremony was beautiful to listen to and it was amazing to go into the church afterwards and see where it all happened."

Mr Singh is one of the volunteers at Sikh Youth Doncaster who have raised thousands of pounds to help victims of numerous disasters, from last summer's Grenfell Tower inferno to the devastating Boxing Day tsunami in 2004.

He said he had been inspired to help others by Princess Diana's example, but he modestly described himself as just a 'small cog' at the charitable group.