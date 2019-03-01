Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson has opened up about losing his mum in a heartbreaking new song where he sings about wishing he had died instead of her.

His new single, Two Of Us, which is out next week, is dedicated to mum Johannah who died from leukaemia in 2016 at the age of 43.

Louis Tomlinson with his mum Johannah.

In the first verse of the song, which is released next Thursday, he sings: “You’ll never know how much I miss you, the day that they took you, I wish it was me instead.”

READ MORE: Louis Tomlinson celebrates anniversary of X-Factor audition

In the chorus, he insists he will live his life for the both of them.

Louis sings: “I will be the best of me, always keep you next to me, I’ll be living one life for the two of us.”

The singer was shooting a music video in Leeds last Saturday and described writing the song as like “therapy”.

READ MORE: ‘I was a cocky s***:” Louis Tomlinson looks back as he returns to X-Factor

The X Factor judge said: “I just feel like, musically, I almost needed to get this song off my chest.

“People say writing is a part of therapy. In a way, I feel like I’d been avoiding writing this song because I knew I only had one chance to get it right.

READ MORE: ‘Good old Doncaster hahaha:” Louis Tomlinson reacts to finding out Doncaster is UK’s sex capital

"I don’t mean to be too soppy but if Two Of Us can help just one other person who’s going through the tough time I went through, that would make me really happy.”