I attended Sephora Meadowhall’s grand opening - here’s what it’s like inside and what’s in the free gift bag everyone camped out for.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 9am on a boiling Friday morning in South Yorkshire, over 800 people gathered at Meadowhall - many of them having camped out overnight.

For those who are not in the know about this massive brand, it may have left fellow shoppers perplexed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ciara Healy

But this was all for the long-awaited grand opening of Sephora, the cult beauty giant finally bringing its famous black-and-white stripes to the North.

I was lucky enough to skip the queue (sorry!) and head inside for an exclusive look during the launch event - complete with champagne, canapés, and beauty influencers casually browsing the aisles in flawless glam.

Let me take you through what it’s like inside, the expert services you can book - and exactly what’s inside that free goodie bag people waited hours for.

Walking into the event, I was immediately struck by one thing: skincare. Walls and walls of it. Products I’d only ever seen online or had recommended by the TikTok algorithm at 3am - were suddenly all around me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ciara Healy

From Glossier and Dr. Sam’s to cult classics like Paula’s Choice, Sunday Riley and The Ordinary, the store is a skincare lover’s dream.

And it’s not just skin – there’s makeup, fragrance and haircare, across every budget and style.

Brands like Makeup by Mario, Rare Beauty, Glow Recipe, HAUS LABS by Lady Gaga, REFY, Gisou, Sol de Janeiro and more are all available in one place.

But aside from the products available, the incredible staff were the main highlight of my visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was shown around by one of the lovely team members, who later offered me a full personalised skincare consultation.

She didn’t rush me or push a hard sell, instead, she listened to my concerns and recommended a routine that actually made sense for my skin.

I picked up a new cleanser on the spot, and I’ll definitely be back for the rest of her suggestions when payday hits.

Ciara Healy

Next stop was Benefit cosmetics – my old faithful.

Here, I met the lovely Emily, who introduced me to Benefit’s in-store brow bar service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As someone who had never had a brow tint or wax before, I wasn’t sure what to expect. But Emily’s warmth and knowledge instantly put me at ease.

Before even touching a hair, she explained the intense training every Benefit team member goes through, including multiple training days to perfect their skills.

She mapped out my brows based on my face shape, gave me a wax and then applied a tint – all while chatting away.

Let’s just say I’m no longer a brow tint virgin and I’m glowing just in time for my holiday this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My life has definitely been changed and I think I’ll have to make tinting a regular thing.

Brow services are walk-in friendly, but it’s best to book ahead. You can also get a facial in-store for just £35, which is exclusive to Sephora.

After that life-changing brow experience, I explored the makeup section – and was blown away by the variety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One brand that stood out was MERIT, known for its minimalist approach and buttery formulas. Their blush literally glided on like jelly.

Ciara Healy

The goodie bag

Let’s get to the bit everyone is dying to know – what’s in the free gift bag?

People camped overnight for this, and it’s not hard to see why.

The total value is at least £500 or more, and it’s absolutely stuffed with products from some of the most talked-about beauty brands on the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of these products were also full sized, save for kerastase and olaplex.

Here’s just a peek at what was inside mine:

Paula’s Choice Liquid Exfoliant

Drunk Elephant Bouncy Bright Facial Mask

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Treatment

Kayali Perfume

Sephora mango perfume

NARS Red Lipstick

Tarte 3x Palette

Mario Badescu Dew Cream

Gisou Lip Oil

Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector

Glow Recipe SPF 50 Sunscreen

Sephora Mascara

Type B Sea Salt Texture Mist

Colour Wow Youth Juice

Sephora Collection Lip Gloss

Aveda Leave-In Strengthening Treatment

Sol de Janeiro Perfume Sample

Huda Beauty Primer

Tatcha Lip Tint

And more

Whether you're a skincare obsessive, makeup minimalist or perfume collector, Sephora Meadowhall is well worth a visit - and maybe even an overnight stay.