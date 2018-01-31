'I was thrown like a rag doll' says woman injured in Sheffield bus crash

A woman who was injured when a bus crashed at a Sheffield roundabout claims she is lucky not to have been more seriously hurt.

Dee Knight says she was the only passenger left on board the number 38a bus, operated by First South Yorkshire, when it was involved in a collision with a car at Firth Park roundabout yesterday afternoon at around 1.30pm.

Medics fitted a splint to her left wrist, which it is believed may have been fractured

She was thrown from her seat and sent flying head-first towards the driver's cab, she recalled, before grabbing onto a hand rail.

The 49-year-old law student was badly shaken and sustained nasty swelling to her left wrist, which she believes may be fractured.

"There was the most tremendous bang and I was thrown from my seat like a rag doll towards the driver's cab," she said.

"Fortunately there was a hand rail, on which I must have banged my wrists, slowing me down enough to grab on to the rail and stop myself.

Dee Knight is studying law

"The alarm was going and the driver was on the radio but he never came over to check how I was, even though I was the only passenger.

"Eventually I went over and said I'd been injured. He could see my left wrist was swollen and I'd scraped my right wrist. He helped me off the bus but said he wasn't going to call an ambulance.

"I gave him my details and he said someone from First would be in touch but I haven't heard anything yet.

"I was really shaken up because it could easily have been so much worse."

Firth Park roundabout, where the crash happened (photo: Google)

Ms Knight, of Shirecliffe, was heading towards Attercliffe, where she had an appointment with the domestic abuse support organisation Mums In Need.

She said a friendly traffic warden came and sat with her while she waited for a cab to take her the rest of the way.

After attending her appointment, she visited the Northern General Hospital, where she was checked over, given a splint for her left wrist and booked in to visit the fracture clinic tomorrow.

She claimed neither the bus driver nor the driver of the car appeared to have been injured in the collision.

A spokeswoman for the bus operator First South Yorkshire said: "We can confirm that a 38a service was involved in an incident at Firth Park on January 30. The incident is being investigated internally and the customer details have been shared with our Incident Investigation Department."