By the time this week's edition of the Telegraph hits the streets of Sheffield, I shall be soaking up a few much-needed rays on a sunlounger somewhere in Spain.

I'm not doing that by means of rubbing it in as the days get darker and the temperatures drops as we hightail it towards Christmas.

It's actually a fair few years since I enjoyed a foreign holiday and so I'm looking forward to sitting at the side of a pool knocking back a few cold ones.

There's always something warming (yes, literally) about a break in sunny climes as Britain heads into the autumn and winter seasons (and no, I do realise that after the summer we've just had, I really can't complain about 2018 being a wash out).

As Britain baked and we all sweated and sweltered our way to work in the soaring temperatures, rain, sleet and drizzle would have come as a welcome relief to many just a few months back.

Now the colder and chillier nights are here, the winds are starting to whip up and before the scarf has to come out once more, I'm going to enjoy one last hurrah before we get headlong into the chaos of Christmas.

By which time I'll have swapped a few Pina Coladas by the pool on the Costa del Sol for a couple of pints in the Penny Black where the only swimming in sight will be the back end of the Ponds Forge building!