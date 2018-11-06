“I’ll smash your f****** face in!” Investigation launched after Doncaster bus driver’s rant at teen passenger is filmed

A Doncaster bus driver filmed swearing at and pushing a teenage passenger is being investigated after footage of the incident went viral.

In the clip, which has been widely shared on Facebook and which you can see HERE, the driver of a number 19 Balby bus can be seen shoving a boy and telling him: “I'll smash your f****** face in” and also calling the teenager a “p***k”’ ‘toerag’ and ‘fat boy.’

Now bus operators First have apologised over the driver’s ‘unacceptable’ behaviour and have pledged to investigate the incident, which is understood to have took place at Doncaster Interchange last night.

Andy Simpson, Operations Director at First South Yorkshire, said: “We are aware of the footage of one of our drivers and we’d like to apologise to our customers as this behaviour is unacceptable.

“We will now be investigating this incident with the driver.”

The footage begins showing the driver standing on the step of his bus and telling the youth waiting at the stop: “I’ll smash your f****** face in,” before shoving him away from the vehicle.

He then calls the lad a ‘toe rag’ and a voice can be heard asking the driver: “What you doing? How old are you? I’m 15.”

The driver responds: “Don’t call me a p***k.”

The youth can be heard replying: “I’m 15,” and the driver replies: “I’m doing my job fat boy. You call me a p***k.”

The 17 second clip then ends with voices off cameras saying they will call the police.