'I just want to show the good side of football and make people laugh' - Sheffield Wednesday fan at centre of 'disgusting' tweet takes legal action

Furious Sheffield Wednesday supporter Paul Gregory has begun legal proceedings after a media group edited a picture of him and used it on a fake front cover of an English Defence League magazine it drew up.

Paul, also known as Tango, said he was 'fuming' that Jewish Voice had tweeted the image of him saying it would be what the front page of an EDL magazine might look like if it had one.

Support flooded in from Owls fans and assistant manager Lee Bullen retweeted a number of tweets from vans voicing their anger at the image, which was removed after The Star ran an earlier story.

Mr Gregory, 55, said: "I have already instructed a solicitor and we are going to take it all the way because it's disgusting.

"I am not on Twitter but I got a lot of messages from people who sent it across to me and solicitor Mark Lewis got in touch and he said he has taken it up on my behalf.

Jon McClure of Sheffield band Reverend and the Makers also showed his support and described Paul as a 'nice bloke'.

Mr Gregory added: "I was gutted when i first saw it. I just can't believe that somebody can do somebody can do something like that and just publish it.

"All I want to do is show the good side of football and make people laugh. Mark was onto it straight away and he said there was definitely a claim for defamation of character."

Mr Gregory has had a season ticket at Hillsborough since 1979 and attends every game, home and away, despite living in Oxley, Wolverhampton.

He added: "I just think it's ridiculous that somebody can do something like that with nobody's knowledge. I haven't got a clue how they have done it or where they have got the photo from that they used.

"I’ve been overwhelmed and humbled by the support shown by everyone. I really appreciate it."

The Star contacted Jewish Voice but they refused to comment.