"I hope he rots in prison" - South Yorkshire victim after seeing abuser jailed for 11 years

A brave woman, who was sexually abused as a child, has spoken out in the hope of encouraging more victims to come forward.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said she hoped her abuser "rots in prison" after seeing him jailed for 11 years.

She said: "I hate to think that there could be young girls out there scared to go out of their own front doors because of monsters like him.

“It’s been a long and very difficult time going through all the interviews and sitting in court with him. Going back over everything rips your life to pieces but I’m glad that I went through with it and I can start putting my life back together now that justice has been done.

“When he got 11 years, he got what he deserved and I hope he rots in there for a very long time.”

The woman, who is now in her 40s, said she didn't realise anything was wrong at first.

“He made me think that it was normal,” she said.

“I didn’t know any differently, I just thought it was something that happened to everyone.

“It wasn’t until I got my first boyfriend that I realised it wasn’t right.”

The victim tried to tell her family at the time but it wasn’t until a few years later when she confided in her boyfriend, that he told police. In 2004, an investigation was launched but there was not enough evidence to take the case to court.

It wasn’t until 10 years later that a second victim came forward naming the same man, that officers were able to re-open the initial complaint.

“When the police contacted me, I was relieved that someone else had come forward,” she added.

"I’d managed to get my life back on track after a very difficult period, so it wasn’t an easy decision to go through with it.

“Despite that, I would encourage anyone who has been abused to come forward. It is a really difficult thing to do but if it puts another selfish pig behind bars, then something good can come of it.”

In September 2017, Stephen Marples, 61, of Bluebell Close in Darton, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 11 years in prison for 12 counts of historic indecent assault on two girls under the age of 14.

He will also be on the sex offenders’ register for life. South Yorkshire Police is currently running a Full Stop campaign to reassure victims of sexual offences that support is available and accessible.

Victims can speak in confidence by calling 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.