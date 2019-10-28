Mathilda `Cooke looks over one of the pots atan art sale at DNA to help Cupola Gallery do emergency repair work to their building in Hillsborough

More than 60 painters, sculptors and craftspeople donated around 100 works to the Cupola Gallery’s ‘preserve and rescue’ fund, which were auctioned on Saturday.

The gallery, which is located on Middlewood Road in Hillsborough, has been a mainstay of the community for the past 28 years, since it was set up by fine art graduate Karen Sherwood in 1991.

However, when Karen was recently given the shock news that the building had serious structural problems which required urgent attention, she launched an appeal to help pay for the work.

And the first event, an auction at DINA Venue in Sheffield city centre, proved a great success, raising £5,000 for the fund.

“I’m completely overwhelmed by the kindness shown by the artists, as well as customers and visitors to the gallery,” said Karen.

“Clearly there’s a desire to keep the gallery alive and I shall work extremely hard to repay the generosity of those kind enough to donate.

“People have said that they haven’t bought much recently but that I helped them just by being here at the beginning of their careers.

“For all the stress of trying to raise the money I have never felt so loved and appreciated. It is just amazing.”

As well as the auction, there was also stalls selling vintage clothes, books, comics and Lego, and later, live music with Del Scott Miller, Helen Rice and Andy Whitehouse, lead singer and guitarist with The Silver Darlings.

In addition to the £5,000 raised on the day, Karen said the auction will continue online, hopefully raising around the same amount again.

And the gallery also raised another £5,000 before the auction, giving them a grand total of more than £11,000, well on their way to the £40,000 they need.

Karen added: “There are still many items available and offers from artists are still arriving. I am genuinely lost for words by such huge generosity and kindness.”