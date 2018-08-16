'I feel like I've lost a limb': Stolen car causes horror crash outside Sheffield school

The driver of a 'stolen' car fled the scene after causing a horror crash outside a secondary school in Sheffield.

Zach Grayson was travelling down Stradbroke Road yesterday afternoon when he was smashed into by a stolen car.

One car ended up mounting the pavement following the crash.

The tattoo apprentice said that the driver and passengers of the other car ran from the scene as helpful bystanders rushed over to help him.

Zach has called on the driver to think on their actions and realise that 'lives could have been lost, including their own'.

He posted: "Just thought I would let everyone know that I'm fine after the crash outside Outwood Academy this evening although I can't say the same for my car or even for the driver and passengers of the other car as they ran from the scene....

"The car got reported stolen just before the police arrived. Hopefully I can just get back on the road asap I feel like I've lost a limb!

"I'm fine just a bit of soreness and whiplash but I will be OK, lots of people helped and luckily no one was on the pavements at the time of the crash.

"Thank you so much to everyone that helped me and made sure I was OK and for calling the emergency services. I was in such shock it took me by surprise but luckily I'm alive."