'I feel heartsick for those flooded' - Shocked Sheffield residents react after burst water main floods homes

Residents living in a Sheffield suburb say they are ‘shocked’ and ‘frustrated’ after a burst water main flooded several houses, causing evacuations, and leaving many without water.

The ‘high pressure’ water main burst on Moonshine Lane in Southey Green this morning (Monday, January 16), causing what one resident described as a huge ‘deluge’ of water to come coursing down the street.

Moonshine Lane resident, Molly Tomlin, said the road was ‘clear’ when she left home to drop her children off at school at 8.30am, but by the time she returned at around 8.55am the water main had burst, flooding the ‘entire carriageway’.

Several houses on the opposite site to Molly’s, which are at the bottom of a slight incline, have been flooded and residents have had to be evacuated.

Work has begun to repair a burst water main on Moonshine Lane, Southey Green which has caused localised flooding in the area

"The water has got into the cellars of two houses opposite, affecting their electricity and gas supply, and they were evacuated straight away,” Molly said.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said evacuated residents have been offered alternative accommodation.

The spokesperson said the company has not received ‘any reports of gas or electric supply being impacted’. “Out contractors Service Master have been down there today speaking with people impacted, clearing any water away and helping sort any issues they have,” the spokesperson added. The spokesperson told The Star they could not confirm how many homes have been flooded at this time.

90-year-old Mary Titmuss lives on the same side of Moonshine Lane as Molly, and says she feels ‘heartsick’ for those living in the flooded houses opposite.

The scene in Moonshire Lane, Southey Green after a burst water main caused localised flooding

"I’m saddened and shocked. My neighbour came around to tell me the water main had burst and there was a huge deluge, a big flood...it was like a river. You could see it bubbling,” Mary said.

Mary was among those who have been left without water, and Yorkshire Water confirmed earlier today that the burst water main has affected people in the S5/S9/S6/S35 postcode areas who ‘may have been left with no water or low pressure’.

Mary said she was still without water this afternoon, but a Yorkshire Water spokesperson said homes were only left without water for around ‘half an hour’.

A Southey Green resident, who asked not to be named, said they found the situation ‘very frustrating’.

Moonshine Lane is closed whilst Yorkshire Water work to repair the pipe. "It will reopen as soon as possible,” a Yorkshire Water spokesperson said.

"First Stannington and now here,” the resident said, referring to a disaster in December 2022, when a Yorkshire Water high-pressure mains pipe in Stannington burst and tore into gas pipes belonging to Cadent Gas Ltd leaving some residents without gas and electricity for 14 days.

“When are they going to invest in our water supply and install some new pipes so this doesn’t keep happening,” they added.

Surrounding roads have also been affected by the flooding, and schools in the area have also had to close as a consequence.

E-ACT Pathways Academy on Raisen Hall Road said this afternoon that it was closing to all pupils ‘due to water issues in the area’ and asked parents to collect their children as soon as possible. Southey Green Primary School and Nurseries also confirmed that it had been forced to shut.

The water was cleared by this afternoon, following assistance from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

When The Star visited Moonshine Lane the road was closed and there was a 30 foot hole in the road that had been dug out to get to the affected water main, as work to repair it continued.

"Moonshine Lane is closed whilst we work to repair the pipe. It will reopen as soon as possible,” the Yorkshire Water spokesperson said.

They added: “We had a burst on a high pressure main in S5 this morning, which caused flooding to local properties and discoloured water for some customers. We’ve been on the ground going door to door to support those customers and clear up any issues caused by the flooding. We’d like to apologise to customers impacted and thank them for their patience whilst we work on the issue.”

Anyone who was out or missed the call from Yorkshire Water during their door to door contact with customers can get in touch with the company by calling 0345 1 24 24 24.