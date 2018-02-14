'I don't know how you sleep at night' - Sheffield Wednesday fan blasts thief and warns fellow Owls as car mirror is stolen

A Sheffield Wednesday supporter has warned fellow Owls fans to be vigilant after his car's wing mirror was stolen during his side's game against Derby on Tuesday night.

The fan, who has asked not to be named, contacted The Star after returning to his car - parked outside the Forty Foot pub on Wordsworth Avenue - following Wednesday's 2-0 victory and noticing his mirror was missing.

"Someone had cut the electrical wiring connections on the near side mirror with pliers," the fan said.

"If this serves no other purpose than to warn other users of this area when visiting Hillsborough, then it has been worthwhile.

"Should the faceless perpetrator actually read this letter then your selfish and horrible actions have given me and my wife an enormous bill to put right the damage that you have caused.

"I feel sorry that I have to share the world with such people and that they prey on ordinary people going about their business. Accidents can happen and are part of everyday life but cruel theft can never be tolerated. I don’t know how you sleep at night."