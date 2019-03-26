'I’d like to ask Sheffield council why are these binmen allowed to to leave stuff on the road?'

This letter to The Star is from Vin Malone, Gleadless Valley, S14

Nearly every news broadcast, newspaper carries or reports the problems the world is facing with the problem of plastics in all its uses.

So we recycle, we put it in the brown bins for the waste operatives, (still prefer binmen), can quickly and efficiently empty the said bin and whisk all the recyclable plastic to the depot for sorting, but why they never pick up what they’ve dropped out of the bins they are supposed to be emptying in the wagon and not on the ground?

Have they got sore backs, or is it a jobsworth thing. They’ve dropped the bottles in the photo on Spotswood Close, so they should pick it up, I sat and watched them. I’d like to ask the council why are these binmen allowed to to leave stuff on the road?