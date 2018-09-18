‘I bet that you look good on the tandoor’ – Arctic Monkeys warm up for homecoming shows with curry in Sheffield

Arctic Monkeys warmed up for their homecoming shows with a curry at a Sheffield restaurant.

The Steel City heroes begin their run of four shows at the Fly DSA Arena later tonight as part of their tour to promote their latest album Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino.

And the lads made sure they had a belly full ahead of the gigs by calling into the Ashoka Indian Restaurant on Ecclesall Road last night.

The restaurant tweeted pictures of lead singer Alex Turner and drummer Matt Helders at the venue along with the message: “First night back home. First port of call. Alex, Matt and crew in for tea tonight.”

Alex Turner at Ashoka.

Their visit promoted a number of messages on the restaurant’s Facebook page and one user, Paul Cocker, said: “’Well I bet that you look good on the tandoor’ has never been truer then. Still proud of that pun!”

The band, which formed in High Green in 2002, will be playing their first shows in Sheffield for nearly five years this week.