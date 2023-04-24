Hustings aims to drive climate and nature up the political agenda ahead of local elections

The hustings will allow people to explore the parties’ positions on climate and nature issues in the run-up to the elections.

Each of the four political parties currently represented on the council has been invited to send a representative.

Voters care strongly about the environment, and it will play an important role in the upcoming local elections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hustings will be run by local climate and nature charities and campaigners: Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust, Hope for the Future, and South Yorkshire Climate Alliance. All of them are working to get the voices of local people and community organisations heard and to ensure that voters are informed about how candidates and parties plan to put climate and nature at the heart of their agendas.

The event will be held in collaboration with Festival of Debate, and will take place online at 7pm on Tuesday, April 25. Veteran non-party political campaigner Nigel Slack will be chairing the discussion.

Many climate and nature issues are related to policies which will impact the everyday lives of local people. These include sustainable transport, warmer homes, green jobs and energy, as well as climate impacts such as flooding. Accessible green spaces can serve both communities and nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoff Cox, Chair of the Climate Alliance, said “we must remember the recent words of the United Nations’ Secretary General that everyone, and everywhere, needs to be acting on the climate and biodiversity crises facing humanity – and that includes Sheffield. Find out what the different Parties in this election are offering, and bear that in mind when you come to cast your vote.”

Ian Cracknell, Advocacy Officer at Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust, said "Almost two years have passed since Sheffield's councillors unanimously declared a nature emergency in our city.

"It is now time for our local representatives to step up efforts and enact meaningful change if we are to see a recovery for both climate and nature by the target of 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These hustings provide the perfect opportunity for people to hear what our local candidates propose to do to help nature's recovery and tackle climate change, and I look forward to hearing what they have to say.”Alex Clegg, an Engagement Officer at Hope for the Future, said “Local councils have a huge role to play in tackling climate change and protecting our natural environment. Sheffield City Council is no different.

"Decisions by councils can make a big difference, whether improving public transport, ensuring warmer and more energy efficient homes, or protecting green spaces.