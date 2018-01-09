Husband from Doncaster raises £60K for Sheffield cancer charity in tribute to his wife

A devoted husband has raised thousands of pounds for Weston Park Cancer Charity in memory of his wife.

Acker Shaw, aged 69, pledged to raise £52,000 for Weston Park Cancer Charity in tribute to his late wife Brenda. This equates to £1,000 for every year of Brenda’s life.

Acker, from Rossington, said: “Words can’t describe how much Brenda means to me. I take her flowers every day and tell her I love her.

“People shouldn’t be afraid to mention those they have loved and lost. I make sure I mention her every single day and keep her memory alive. Brenda was the love of my life and this is my tribute to her.”

His mission started in 2000, when he decided he wanted to raise the money as a thank you for the care Brenda received throughout her treatment for breast cancer at Weston Park Hospital.

Thanks to his dedication and determination, Acker has surpassed his target and raised over £60,000 to help benefit local cancer patients in their fight against cancer.

Acker added: “I never envisaged I would actually reach my fundraising target. At the start, it seemed like an impossible amount to raise, but thanks to the support of the local community I have realised that anything is possible.

“ I am incredibly grateful to everyone that has donated, big or small. It all adds up and makes a huge difference to cancer patients locally.”

Community Fundraiser at Weston Park Cancer Charity, Jade Hearsum, said: “Acker’s fundraising is testament to his devotion and commitment to help others.

“We are all so incredibly proud of everything he has done to reach this unbelievable fundraising milestone and the money he has raised will help give thousands of cancer patients from across our region and beyond, access to the very best cancer care services.”

“There are not enough words to describe how grateful we are for everything Acker has accomplished to support Weston Park Cancer Charity. We would also like to take this opportunity to extend our thanks to the generosity of the local community and businesses who have helped him achieve such a fantastic amount.”

Acker, who has raised thousands of pounds for a number of local charities, was an Olympic torch bearer in 2012.

To find out how you can help, visit www.westonpark.org.uk.