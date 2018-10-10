Hurricane Michael: Monster Category Four storm set to slam into Florida with winds of 130mph

A huge hurricane bearing down on Florida could be the worst in the state’s history, according to forecasters.

Hurricane Michael has strengthened in the last 24 hours rapidly to a Category Four storm with sustained winds of 130mph.

Hurricane Michael is bearing down on Florida. Pic: National Hurricane Center

It is feared it could strengthen further to a Category Five – the biggest possible on the hurricane scale – before it hits the coast of floriday later today.

Category Five hurricanes pack sustained winds of 157mph or more.

Around 375,000 people alomng the Florida coast have been urged to evacuate their homes immediately.

As well as the incredibly strong winds the hurricane is expected to creat a huge storm surge, with waves of 13ft battering the coastline and likely leading to severe flooding.

To make matters worse Michael could dump around 12 inches of rain on Florida and nearby states.

