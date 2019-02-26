Hunt to find Sheffield buyer for ‘rare’ sports car registered in the city over 60 years ago

The hunt is on to find a Sheffield buyer for a ‘rare’ sports car which was registered in the city over six decades ago.

Mal Bishhop, owner of Spurr Classic Cars in Loxley, acquired the 1955 Triumph TR2 roadster following the death of its previous owner – a close friend who was born and bred in Sheffield.

Mal Bishop of Spurr Cars at Loxley who wants to find a Sheffield buyer for this Sheffield registered Triumph TR2

Now he is searching for another classic car enthusiast in Sheffield who would like to buy the two seater sports car and keep it within the city.

Mal said the TR2 Roadster was supplied by Hatfields, who are now Jaguar dealers, and registered on July 12, 1995 to a Sheffield owner making it a ‘rare’ find.

“Not many that were built around the same time survived in Sheffield,” he added. “It is quite rare for them to be registered here. They used a lot of salt on the roads during winter because of all the hills which killed old cars.

“Back then families only had one car so it would be used no matter what the weather. It is in beautiful condition for its age and a true survivor.”

The Triumph TR2 was produced by the Standard Motor Company – the parent company of Triumph at the time – in the UK between 1953 and 1955.

Recognising growing interest among a budding sports car market, with competitors such as MG, Morgan and Jaguar, they developed the roadster – an inexpensive sports car which did well in showrooms.

But, struggling to meet demand at first, just 248 Triumph TR2 Roadsters left the factory during 1953, with 198 of those being exported largely to the US.

All were of the ‘long door’ variety, named because the doors extended to the very edge of the car, with a shorter door style entering production in the the autumn of 1954.

Mal said: “You just don't see them around nowadays and it would be great to find a Sheffield owner for the car. It was supplied brand new and registered in Sheffield.

“The last owner, who was a close friend of mine, bought the car in 1970 and it has mostly stayed in Sheffield until the previous owner moved to Bristol and passed away and it came to me as part of the deceased estate.

“I could try and sell it elsewhere but it would be nice to keep it in Sheffield and to remember him.”

Painted in British Racing Green, the car has been rebuilt over the years and has an asking price of £27,500.

For more information or to enquire about the 1955 Triumph TR2 Roadster call Mal at Spurr Classic Cars on 0114 2315000.