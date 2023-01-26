South Yorkshire Police are asking members of the public to help them to find a man wanted in connection with a ‘fail-to-stop’ crash which caused the death of a man and his teenage son.

35-year-old Paul Yates, also known as ‘Bane’ or ‘PIP,’ is wanted in connection with the fatal crash, which took place in Cudworth, Barnsley on January 20 this year. Shortly after 9pm, emergency services were called to Royston Road, on the bridge over Cudworth Parkway, following reports of a collision between a vehicle and two bicycles.

Dean Jones, aged 45, and his 16-year-old son, Lewis Daines were sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Launching a public appeal to find Yates, who is from Barnsley, today (Thursday, January 26), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police (SYP) said that anyone who sees Yates should ‘not approach him but instead call 999’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Yates recently, or knows where he may be staying,” added the spokesperson. The force also issued a statement concerning the fatal collison on Tuesday, January 24, which states: “It is understood that Mr Jones, 45, and Mr Daines, 16, were cycling along Royston Road when a vehicle was in collision with them both. The vehicle failed to stop and left the scene.

35-year-old Paul Yates (left), also known as ‘Bane’ or ‘PIP,’ is wanted in connection with a fatal crash in Cudworth, Barnsley on January 20 this year which caused the death of Dean Jones, aged 45, and his 16-year-old son, Lewis Daines

“Emergency services attended, but sadly both Mr Jones and Mr Daines were pronounced dead at the scene. Their family is being supported by our specially trained officers and have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Anyone with information on where Yates might be is asked to contact SYP, which you can do by calling 101 or via their live chat or online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something Members of the public are asked to quote incident number 1089 of 20 January 2023 when they get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

you have dashcam footage, please email this to [email protected] and quote the incident number in the email subject. Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Dean Jones, aged 45, and his 16-year-old son, Lewis Daines were sadly pronounced dead at the scene of the fatal crash on January 20, 2023