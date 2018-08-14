Hunt stepped up for Sheffield man wanted over murder, with £5,000 reward now on offer

Police have stepped up their hunt for a Sheffield man wanted over a murder, with new details released about his background.

Abdi Ali is wanted in connection with the murder of Shaun Lyall, who was found dead at a house in Cleethorpes on July 17 this year.

Ali has a distinctive golden front tooth, but police believe it may have been covered up

Humberside Police today released more details about the background of the 28-year-old, who goes by the aliases 'Madman', 'Madders' and 'Gulaid' and has a distinctive golden front tooth.

His family moved from Somalia to Sheffield, they revealed, where Ali grew up, attended school and has had previous relationships.

He is still thought by police to have connections in the Pitsmoor and possibly Shirecliffe areas of the city.

Not a lot is known about his immediate family, other than that he may have relatives in London.

The wanted poster advertises the 5,000 reward on offer for information

He is believed to have moved to Lancashire and then to Cleethorpes in the last year, and is also known to have links to Merseyside, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Lincolnshire, and Cleveland.

Detective Superintendent Tony Cockerill, of Humberside Police’s major crime team, said: "Information is still coming in which we are following up as part of our investigation to find Abdi Ali. We are working with forces around the UK to find him.

"We are still considering that he has now removed or covered up his distinctive gold tooth. This may have been done professionally or otherwise.

"We're asking again that you continue to contact us with anything that you might have to help us find him."

The independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £5,000 for any information leading to Ali's arrest.

Mr Lyall, aged 47, was found dead at a house on Sidney Street, and a post mortem examination revealed he died of multiple injuries caused by a number of weapons.

Police believe a number of people were involved in the attack, which is thought to be drug-related, and detectives think Ali may hold vital information about the killing.

Police have previously said Ali's gold front tooth may have been removed or covered up to help disguise his appearance, and that he may have stubble or a beard.

* Anyone with information is asked to call Humberside Police on 01482 630699 or 101, quoting the incident number 517 of July 17, or to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.