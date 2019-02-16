Hunt for Sheffield man who went missing without shoes or coat

Police have appeared for help to find a missing Sheffield man, who disappeared on Thursday.

Jason Dixon, aged 46, was last seen in Pitsmoor that day at 10pm and has not been heard from since.

Jason Dixon

He is described as being white and around 6ft, and was last seen wearing a blue/green Liverpool top, light grey tracksuit bottoms and black socks. He was not wearing a coat or shoes.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 684 of Friday, February 15.