Hunt for missing man with links to Sheffield

Police have appealed for help to find a man with links to Sheffield, who has been missing for more than a day.

Stephen Beasley was last seen in Chesterfield yesterday morning, just before 9am.

The 49-year-old is believed to have travelled to the Chatsworth Road area of Chesterfield.

Mr Beasley has links to Sheffield and Worksop and is known to visit Linacre Reservoir, Somersall Park and Walton Dam.

He is described as white, bald and of large build. He wears glasses and it is thought he may be wearing a navy blue woollen jumper.

Anyone who has seen Stephen or knows where he may be is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, quoting the reference number 1351 of January 7.

