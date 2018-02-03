Hunt for men who robbed Sheffield shop armed with a machete

Police are hunting for two men who robbed a Sheffield shop armed with a machete.
The men entered the The Kiosk shop in Wickfield Grove, Frecheville at around 10.15am yesterday.
Police said they threatened staff and one of the men was carrying a machete.
The pair fled the scene with cash, cigarettes and alcohol.
No-one was injured during the robbery.
The suspects are described as being white, in their early 20s and of slim build.
One of the men was wearing a dark-coloured fur lined hooded coat, and the other was wearing a black hooded top and grey bottoms.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 300 of February 2, 2018.