Hunt for beloved cat from Doncaster lost in transit from pet hotel

A woman from Doncaster is searching for her lost cat, after it escaped whilst in transit from a pet hotel miles away from her home.

Patricia Cooney, 75, of Ridgewood Avenue, Edenthorpe, rescued Tiffany the Tabby from the RSPCA a little over three years ago, after she was abused as a kitten and ‘kicked around the streets’.

A cat with similar markings to Tiffany

Since then, Tiffany has been ‘spoilt rotten’ and even gets a whole sofa to herself.

Patricia said: “I rescued her to making up for the misery she had as a kitten, she is well looked after. I love that cat and care for her especially as she had a bad kittenhood.

“I wanted to give her a life she couldn’t have ever hoped for as a kitten.”

However, when Patricia decided to take a trip to Scarborough, she entrusted Chaiquinta Pet Hotel, Barnby Dun to take care of Tiffany, only to later receive a dreaded call saying that her beloved feline had gone missing.

“I wanted to go to Scarborough for a rest for two days,” She said. “Tiffany would go the day before, and come back the day after. I felt guilty sending her.

“I just wanted her to be safe and have sent her in the past, although I have heard it changed owners but I’m not sure if that it true it was a while ago.”

Patricia, who lives a ten-minute drive away from Chaiquinta, was told that Tiffany had escaped in Rotherham, over 20 miles away from the pet hotel itself.

She says that Tiffany does not normally wander far, and would have no hope of making her way home.

“It’s a 50 mile round trip to get back, and she was with dogs, she’s scared of dogs,” Patricia added. “I thought she’d be looked after but she wasn’t. She would have had to put up with the noise of traffic.

“I thought they were reliable, but they’re not. They are not capable of caring and it was a logistical error on their part. They could have dropped her home first and then gone to pick up the dogs.

“Cats are precious and dogs are precious to their owners, and they let a special pet escape.”

Patricia says she has visited the area around Barbot Hill Drive, Greasborough – where Tiffany was last seen – and has talked to residents and put up posters in the hopes of finding her.

Tiffany, who is described as small, timid and without the stereotypical white patch of fur underneath her neck.

She does not wear a collar but is micro-chipped and the vets have been notified.

Anyone with information, or who has Tiffany recently should call 07751681422.

We have contacted Chaiquinta Pet Hotel for response on the matter, but are yet to receive a reply.