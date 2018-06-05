Hunt for Barnsley murder victim's stolen car continues

Have your say

The hunt for a car belonging to a Barnsley murder victim is continuing today.

Jill Hibberd's red Audi TT, with the registration number YM17 SYJ, was taken from her driveway last Wednesday night - the day before her body was found.

Ms Hibberd had been stabbed to death at her home in Roy Kilner Road, Wombwell.

Her car has not been seen since.

Lee Trevor Fueloep, 40, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, appeared before Barnsley magistrates yesterday charged with murder, burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

He was remanded into custody until his next hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 141 of May 31.

The police incident room can be called directly on 01709 443510 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.