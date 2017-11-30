Hundreds turn out for Mexborough's big Christmas lights switch-on

Hundreds turned out in Mexborough for the town's annual Christmas market and lights switch-on.

The annual event, jointly organised by the Mexborough Business Forum and the town's Positive Activities Group, kicked off with a Christmas Market, before the emphasis switched to entertainment.

Sarah Finnerty, Jordan Williams, Veronica Finnerty and Angela Corbett, pictured. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Mexborough Christmas MC 6

Local singers Rebecca Brown and Saskia Jade entertained the crowd with a range of songs, followed by performance from the dance group 'Kids Du Care' from Highwoods Base.

When darkness fell, Santa's Sleigh - provided by Mexborough Lions - arrived in the fish market to collect Santa and his Elf as they headed through the town centre, before Ed Miliband MP switched the lights on accompanied by Santa.

The event was brought to a close by the Mexborough Life Church Choir.

Over £220 was raised from stall bookings and a raffle for the Hallam FM Cash for Kids along with a selection of of children's toys and gifts to support the appeal.

Sean Gibbons, Chair of Mexborough Business Forum. said: ”I would like to thank Matt and all of the volunteers, businesses, partners, the PAG, stall-holders and visitors for coming together to enjoy such an excellent festive event.

"Thanks to the DMBC Markets & Stronger Communities teams for their seamless event support and management. The weather was cold but thankfully dry which contributed to the enjoyment by so many". He added: "We hope that many people return to Mexborough for some of their festive gifts and would like to wish everyone a very Happy and Peaceful Christmas."