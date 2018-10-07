Hundreds take to the streets of Sheffield for annual Night Strider event in aid of St Luke’s Hospice 

Hundreds of people lit up the night sky with their fluorescent clothing and glow sticks as they hit the streets for the annual Night Strider charity event.

Following a special warm up, participants set off from Tudor Square for a 10k and half marathon walk around Sheffield that took in places including Crookes, Fulwood and Millhouses before heading back towards the city centre.

The event, which took place on Saturday night, was all to raise money for the city’s St Luke’s Hospice.

People also find time to leave messages for loved ones on a special memory wall.

The hospice tweeted: “Thank you to all the striders who lit up the streets of Sheffield for St Luke's.

“Your support means that we can carry on caring for the people of Sheffield! Thank you!”

The family of Kim Stenton.

“Lots of love at the finish line.”

Previous events have raised nearly £100, 000 for the hospice and organisers will be hoping to match or even surpass that total this time.

L to r are Andrea White, Anna Walker and Amanda Malyan.

Sisters Angie Grindle and Jackie Finch.

Rachael Eastwood and Karen Wheelhouse.

The band getting the walkers entertained before the start.