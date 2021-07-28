Hundreds reporting internet problems in Sheffield as Sky broadband service disrupted

The issues are reported to have began at around 7am today, July 28, and are affecting people in several parts of the country.

The website istheservicedown.co.uk reported a peak of around 175 reports of problems in Sheffield earlier this morning.

It added the latest reports from users having issues in Sheffield came from postal codes S6, S2, S10, S8, S20, S11, S7 and S21.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

mobile phone

Sky tweeted last night that it would be carrying out planned maintenance work in Yorkshire and the Humber from midnight until 3am this morning, during which customers would experience up to three hours loss of their broadband and talk services, but Sheffield was not one of he interchanges it said would be impacted.

In the last half hour it has tweeted acknowledging problems, but in Norfolk.